Motion Ventures reveals names of 10 new corporate investors

April 6, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Motion Ventures, a Singapore-based maritime venture investment fund, has welcomed 10 maritime corporations to its corporate consortium.

Illustration; Image credit Wilhelmsen

The latest corporate investors joining the fund are Lloyd’s Register, Marine Traffic, Meratus Group, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, ShipsFocus, Jurni Capital, TaiShip, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Neptune Lines, and Vineta Ventures.

With the addition of these 10 new companies, Motion Ventures’ corporate consortium now comprises 15 major corporates from key shipping geographies worldwide, including its pioneering partners Wilhelmsen Group, HHLA Next, IMC Ventures, MOL PLUS, and the Signal Group.

Motion Ventures said that the expansion solidifies the fund’s position as the largest corporate consortium in the maritime sector.

The addition of these 10 new companies to the corporate consortium is expected to bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the fund, which will help it to identify and invest in the most promising technologies in the sector.

The fund is focused on identifying and investing in technologies that can help transform the maritime industry, making it more sustainable, efficient, and profitable.

Its portfolio includes Freightify, Everimpact, Expedock, Harbor Lab, Limbiq, and FrontM. These start-up companies are leveraging digital technologies and AI to boost operational efficiencies by providing solutions such as carbon tracking, accurate freight documentation, and rate management.

Motion Ventures is also a venture partner for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and NUS Enterprise’s PIER71 program, and is backed by SEEDs Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore.

The fund was launched in February 2021, attracting investments from Norway’s maritime industry group Wilhelmsen and Germany’s port and terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). In October 2021, they were joined by Singapore-based venture capital firms IMC Ventures and Signal Ventures, together with the corporate arm of Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), MOL PLUS .

The fund is powered by Rainmaking, a UK-based company that develops accelerator programs and venture capital businesses for startup companies.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Wilhelmsen, HHLA invest in maritime-focused startups Posted: over 2 years ago