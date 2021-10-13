MPA rolls out new SRS accreditation system

October 13, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore has revealed that it will launch a new Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) notation initiative to recognise ship owners and operators who voluntarily incorporate solutions to drive digital transformation and pursue sustainable shipping.

As informed, the SRS accreditation system will cover “smart”, “cyber”, “welfare” and “green” notations for vessels, making SRS the first registry in the world to introduce this type of notations.

To be rolled out on 1 November 2021, the SRS Notation covers four categories and is available to ship owners at no additional cost. Singapore-flagged vessels that fulfil the requirements for each of the categories will be issued a certificate of recognition and their details will be published on the MPA website to enhance their commercial attractiveness.

Green notations will be awarded to ships that have implemented solutions to reduce their carbon emissions, such as usage of low- or zero-carbon fuels. Qualifying vessels will receive additional benefits what would be introduced from 2022, such as a reduction in initial registration fees and rebates on annual tonnage taxes during the qualifying duration.

Additionally, the smart notation will be given to vessels that adopt digital solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of shipboard operations, such as automation, advanced monitoring, and remote inspection. On the other hand, implementing cyber security measures to prevent future cyber attacks will be recognized through the cyber security notation.

The announcement of the new accreditation system was made at the 2021 SRS Forum on 8 October by Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

Recently, the MPA joined forces with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to launch the NextGEN portal, an online collaborative global ecosystem of maritime transport decarbonisation initiatives.