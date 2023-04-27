MPA Singapore, classification societies join hands on decarbonisation and digitalisation

April 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and eight top classification societies have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation.

The LOI was signed during the Accelerating Decarbonisation Conference at Singapore Maritime Week on 27 April 2023 by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, and leading executives of the American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, China Classification Society, DNV, Korean Register, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), and RINA Services S.p.A.

The LOI paves the way for collaboration in areas such as smart and autonomous shipping, cyber security, electrification, and zero- and low-carbon fuels. The aim is to advance the development of new technologies and solutions and benefit the global maritime community.

The parties agreed to develop standards and technical references in maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation with a focus on meeting Singapore’s requirements as a start. This could cover zero or low-carbon marine fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen, as well as marine electrification.

The cooperation will also include work on streamlined Recognition of Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and class notations. Currently, the SRS and classification societies have their respective voluntary green, cyber, smart and welfare notations to encourage sustainable shipping and digital transformation.

MPA and the respective classification societies plan to explore the development of a more efficient process for ships that have obtained class notations to apply for and achieve similar SRS notations.

The parties also want to enhance future vessel designs for both ocean-going and domestic harbour craft to enhance safety, security and efficiency of new designs. To prepare the maritime workforce to operate increasingly sophisticated vessels, there will be a need to develop new training curriculum for emerging skills relating to digitalisation and decarbonisation.

The eight classification societies are also authorised by MPA to conduct statutory certification, survey, inspection and audit services for Singapore-registered ships.

“With the rapid changes brought about by decarbonisation and digitalisation, there is a need for collaboration to learn from one another, partner with likeminded stakeholders to build capabilities, and accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies,” Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said.

” This LOI will pave the way for MPA to work with these eight recognised classification societies to shape standards, and contribute to develop innovative, viable, and cost-effective measures with our trading partners, green and digital shipping corridor partners, and the global maritime community.

“The international shipping is facing a new challenge of decarbonization which requires energy transition to carbon-free fuels. In addition, more efficient ships are being developed through the introduction of digitalization technologies such as smart ships and autonomus ships. In line with this, KR is establishing comprehensive GHG compliance center and smart ship platforms with our industry partners as well as the related safety regulations and notations,” said Lee Hyungchul, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Korean Register.