MPA Singapore invites applications for methanol bunkering license

Business Developments & Projects
March 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Following the finalization of the methanol bunkering licensing framework and standards, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has opened applications for licensees to supply methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore.

Courtesy of MPA Singapore

MPA announced applications for methanol bunkering license on March 26, 2025, building on the bunkering licensing framework and standards, which incorporated input from proposals received under Expression of Interest (EOI) launched in December 2023, as well as methanol bunkering trials and operations conducted in Singapore since 2023.   

The port authority has listed key requirements for licensees as bunker suppliers and craft operators, including the implementation of end-to-end methanol bunkering supply solutions. This entails securing methanol supply to Singapore, implementing quality assurance plans, ensuring proper storage and safe handling of methanol, and establishing emergency response measures.

The licensees must also have the necessary manpower and expertise to carry out methanol bunkering operations in Singapore and are additionally required to own and operate at least one IMO Type 2 chemical tanker. 

Furthermore, they must supply methanol to vessels in Singapore during the licensing period from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030, MPA explained noting that the methanol supplies must meet the specified carbon intensity on a well-to-wake basis, demonstrate a transparent and accurate chain of custody methodology to track emissions from source to delivery, and possess operational experience, readiness, and emergency response preparedness.

MPA highlighted that the licensees would be required to meet the prevailing standards and measures at the national and International Maritime Organization (IMO) level.

Bunker players are also expected to adopt mass flow meters, digital bunkering, and the new standards for methanol bunkering in Singapore ahead of operations. The licensees may also be invited to work with MPA on suitable methanol bunkering pilots and exercises in 2025, the port authority said.

As disclosed, the applications for methanol bunkering license will be open by May 28, 2025.

To support methanol bunkering operations in Singapore, MPA and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), through the Singapore Standards Council (SSC), recently published a new Technical Reference on Methanol Bunkering (TR 129) and the Standards for Port Limit Methanol Bunker Tankers.

Singapore welcomed the delivery of its first methanol bunkering vessel, the 4,000 dwt IMO Type 2 chemical and oil tanker MT Maple, in December 2023.

MPA also conducted the first simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operations in May 2024 at Tuas Port with the use of the MFM system for methanol and digital bunkering.

