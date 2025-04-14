MPA Singapore
Back to overview
Home LNG MPA Singapore moves to chart next phase of LNG bunkering options

MPA Singapore moves to chart next phase of LNG bunkering options

Ports & Logistics
April 14, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA Singapore) has received fourteen proposals under its Expression of Interest (EOI) for the scale-up of the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel.

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

As disclosed, just four months following the call, a total of 18 companies, including energy sector players, fuel suppliers, traders, bunker operators and storage providers, showed interest in supporting sea-based LNG reloading to complement the existing onshore infrastructure and pave the way for more solutions.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

According to MPA Singapore, eight of the submissions offer options related to bio-methane, which is produced from organic waste, and e-methane, which is made using renewable electricity. These two low-emission fuels are seen as ‘important’ links in the chain of international shipping’s decarbonization targets, the MPA’s representatives have noted.

It is understood that the MPA will work with the shortlisted companies to carry out the LNG reloading trials by the second half of 2025. The trials will reportedly assess scalability, technical feasibility, safety, and operational readiness, as well as digital connectivity, and explore measures to tackle methane slip.

As informed, the MPA will use insights from the proposals and trials to improve how LNG bunkering licenses are awarded. This may involve updating current fuel supply systems so they work better for international shipping needs.

What is more, to support the demand for liquefied natural gas, the MPA has plans underway to call for applications for additional bunker supply licenses, including those covering the use of bio- and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore, by early 2026.

To remind, the MPA also opened applications at the end of March this year for licensees to supply methanol as a marine fuel. The application period is due to close May 28, 2025.

It is worth noting that the Port of Singapore has made long strides in regards to its LNG bunkering capabilities.

Namely, 2024 data shows that the bunkering volumes of this alternative fuel in the region surged over fourfold year-on-year to 463,948 metric tons. Last year also saw the sale of biofuel blends increase from 0.52 million tonnes in 2023 to 0.88 million tonnes.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles