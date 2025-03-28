MSC
Home Green Marine MSC World America readies to enter service as MSC Cruises advances World Class series

Vessels
March 28, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

MSC Cruises, part of Swiss shipping major MSC Group, has rolled out the red carpet for MSC World America, the company’s third newbuilding powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

MSC World America. Credit: MSC

As disclosed, the 333.3-meter-long cruise vessel was delivered during a ceremony held on March 27 this year at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

Now that it has been handed over to its owner, MSC World America is set to gear up for its official naming ceremony slated for April 9, 2025. The christening will reportedly be held at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal. Following this, the unit will enter service from Miami starting April 12, the Switzerland-headquartered company has shared.

As informed, MSC World America—which recently completed sea trials—has passed all requirements of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The ship was also outfitted with shore power connectivity, enabling its engines to be switched off while in port and, in doing so, remove local emissions.

What is more, the newbuilding reportedly possesses a wastewater treatment system as well as an onboard recycling management plant to minimize waste output.

The delivery of MSC World America marks one out of three ‘milestones’ that MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique have passed. As divulged, against the backdrop of the cruise ship’s handover, the two parties also held a coin ceremony for sister vessel MSC World Asia and a steel-cutting for the newly christened MSC World Atlantic.

MSC World Asia is anticipated to enter service in winter 2026-27 with sailings scheduled across the Mediterranean to destinations in France, Italy, Spain and Malta.

On the other hand, MSC World Atlantic is due to enter service in 2027, from when it would sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Caribbean starting from the 2027-28 winter season.

To remind, the first unit in the LNG-fueled series was the MSC World Europa, hailed as the ‘biggest LNG cruise ship’ in the world. The 580.3-meter-long vessel was named in November 2022 and set sail the following month. The second one, the MSC Euribia, was handed over at the end of May 2023.

