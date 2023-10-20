MSC Euribia in first LNG bunkering op under Shell-MSC Cruises deal

October 20, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Energy major Shell Western LNG and MSC Cruises, the cruise division of MSC Group, have completed the first bunkering of LNG-powered vessel MSC Euribia in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, under the agreement for Shell to provide marine fuels for the line’s newbuild.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, said: “LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The fuel is one in transition and poised to make way for carbon-neutral bio-LNG and eventually synthetic LNG that we look forward to using as and when they become available at scale as part of our longer-term decarbonization journey.”

“This new agreement further demonstrates the ongoing strategic cooperation between MSC Group and Shell towards achieving broader shared decarbonization objectives through our existing partnership, as reflected in our 2021 agreement for this purpose.”

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG, added: “This agreement illustrates how LNG provides shipping companies with a scalable path to net-zero emissions, allowing them to flexibly transition from fuel oil to fossil LNG today, and subsequently to bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG as these options become accessible. With an extensive LNG bunkering network, we stand prepared to support major players like MSC Cruises on its energy transition.”

To note, MSC Cruises is said to have invested €3 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. The first is MSC World Europa, which set sail in December 2022, the second is MSC Euribia and the third, MSC World America, is expected to join the fleet in 2025.

MSC Euribia is currently operating in Northern Europe. In September 2023, during what was said to be the world’s first net-zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise ship voyage, it achieved an overall saving of 43 tons of bio-LNG fuel.