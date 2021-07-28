MSC takes delivery of largest cruise ship built in Italy

July 28, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss-based cruise line MSC Cruises has taken delivery of the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy, its new flagship MSC Seashore.

The vessel, which features the latest-generation of environmental technologies and equipment, is built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The equipment includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), which are expected to achieve a 98% reduction of sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%.

The wastewater treatment system has been designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) MEPC 227(64) Resolution to meet the purification standards.

The EVO class ship is also equipped with “Safe Air” UV-C lamp air purifier technology, expected to eliminate 99% of viruses and bacteria to support COVID-safe operations.

“The construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates an direct and indirect economic impact of almost five billion euros on the Italian economy,” said MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.

By investing in eco-friendly technologies, MSC Cruises expects to improve its position in achieving net carbon neutral operations by 2050.

MSC Seashore will begin its first season in the Mediterranean, calling at Genoa, Naples, Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.

It will make its North American debut in November 2021 in Miami.

Its sister vessel MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard and is due to enter service in late 2022.