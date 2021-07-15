MSM chooses DESMI Ocean Guard’s BWMS for its entire fleet

July 15, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Cyprus-based shipping company Mastermind Shipmanagement (MSM) has contracted compatriot companies Navkratis and DESMI Ocean Guard to install DESMI’s ballast water management systems (BWMS) on its entire fleet.

Under the agreement, DESMI is to provide 13 CompactClean BWMSs to MSM’s fleet comprising dry-bulk, break-bulk, multipurpose vessels, and cement carriers.

Most of the ships will be retrofitted with the new CompactClean Bulker that is optimized for the operation of bulk carriers and other vessel types that can benefit from increased flow rate when discharging ballast water, according to DESMI.

The bulker solutions are said to enable optimized performance when the BWMS is operating in IMO waters, the company noted.

With the installation of BWMS, MSM aims to further achieve its decarbonization targets.

“MSM is very much focused on our carbon footprint. We combine the BWTP with an in-house developed energy/fuel-saving technology that offsets the DESMI electricity demand. With this combination, MSM aims to become carbon neutral during ballast operation,” Capt. Eugen-Henning Adami, Founder and Owner of the Mastermind Group, stated.

“The fleet of ships owned and operated by MSM is designed to meet future environmental standards, and as such, the ships are very well prepared for the installation of a Ballast Water Management System (BWMS),” Rasmus Folsø, CEO at DESMI Ocean Guard added.

“Most of the installations are to be carried out during navigation of the vessel, which imposes extra challenges on the BWMS to be retrofitted.“

Founded by A. P. Moller – Maersk, Skjølstrup & Grønborg and DESMI in 2009, DESMI Ocean Guard is today wholly owned by DESMI.

The manufacturer has so far developed three type-approved BWMSs, with the most recent one being the CompactClean BWMS.