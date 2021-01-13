Multiconsult and Argeo form marine survey alliance

January 13, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian companies Multiconsult and Argeo have entered into a strategic cooperation to improve quality of marine surveys and increase construction insight of the seabed conditions for large coastal development projects and offshore structures.

The two parties have also invested in a Hugin autonomous underwater vehicle.

The objective for the cooperation is to deliver a digital 3D-model that can follow the life cycle of any ocean space project.

This applies from early-stage development, during operation and to decommissioning and removal, and could result in a significant cost reduction and environmental impact.

The largest benefits will be for construction of offshore wind installations, the aquaculture industry, major coastal infrastructure as well as oil & gas facilities and equipment.

A Hugin autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and associated systems developed by Kongsberg Maritime Robotics should help achieve these goals. Argeo will operate this small autonomous submarine robot used for underwater missions.

Risk and costs reduction

The companies’ joint digital ocean space initiative should provide new insights into the early phase of project development and enable reduction in project risk, costs and environmental impact. In addition, the cooperation aims to provide integrated products on mapping and surveys that will minimise project risk related to uncertainty. The cooperation also includes the development of autonomous solutions for the collection of seabed habitat and environmental data.

“Multiconsult has been conducting ground surveys in coastal waters for many years. We have 20 years of experience with year-round operations of drilling boats along the entire Norwegian coast, positioned with both mooring systems and dynamic positioning. The new cooperation with Argeo allows us to offer mapping and surveys of large seabed areas and establish physical models in 3D that meet the needs of our industry for complete digital modelling,” says Leif Olav Bogen, executive vice president of Multiconsult.

By using seismic surveys and seabed scanning, the two companies believe they can offer complete products that will improve the choice of solutions and in managing the biggest risk factors in large projects.

“This agreement represents yet another important phase in the development of Argeo as a leading ocean space company with a focus on robotics and digital products. In addition to service deliveries and product development together with Multiconsult, we ensure permanent access to our first autonomous subsea system (AUV) to be used in conjunction with our advanced autonomous mapping and inspection concept – Digital Ocean Space,” says CEO Trond Figenschou Crantz of Argeo.