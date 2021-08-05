Nakilat and DNV unite on improving vessel software
Qatar’s Nakilat, the world’s largest LNG shipper, and Norway’s classification society DNV have teamed up to improve software reliability and maintenance during vessel operations.
Critical vessel functions rely specifically on computerised software-based systems. Indeed, software failures or reliability issues can result in significant safety risks, as well as lost revenue.
To address this, Nakilat initiated the joint development project (JDP) in 2020.
Nakilat and DNV brought together shipyards with system suppliers to contribute to the development of the recommended price. These include ABB, Honeywell, Kongsberg and Wärtsilä, and Hudong-Zhonghua.
Consequently, DNV published its Recommended Practice (DNV-RP-0582) in June 2021.
The practice provides guidance on maneuvering complex software and computer-based systems throughout a vessel’s life cycle. This includes design, construction, commissioning, and operation.
By focusing on system integration and software change handling, it works to improve software reliability and quality.
Furthermore, it can serve as a contractual element/requirement in newbuilding or conversion projects, and/or as guidelines for suppliers, system integrators, and owners/operators to check compliance and the ongoing status of systems.