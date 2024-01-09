Nakilat books LNG and LPG carriers at Hyundai Samho in fleet expansion move

January 9, 2024, by Ajsa Habibic

Qatari LNG shipping operator Nakilat has placed orders at South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the construction of six vessels – two LNG carriers and four very large LPG/ammonia carriers – as part of its strategic shipping expansion.

Courtesy of Nakilat

The order was revealed on January 9, 2024. It includes two LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and four very large LPG/ammonia carriers with a cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic meters.

The ships are slated for delivery between 2026 and 2027.

Nakilat said the new LNG carriers and LPG carriers will embody the latest technologies, showcasing advanced environmentally friendly and efficient propulsion systems through fuel-saving devices, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious shipping solutions.

Nakilat’s CEO, Abdullah Al Sulaiti, commented on the announcement: “Our investment in these advanced vessels reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and environmental stewardship. We strive to meet the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation of gas, contributing to a more sustainable future.”

S.Y. Park, President and COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said: “This opportunity will strengthen the ongoing partnership between our two companies for the benefit of our two countries. We affirm our full commitment to contribute the latest technologies and expertise to ensure safer and more efficient transportation. We are proud of our decades-long relationship with Nakilat and look forward to establishing a closer business link that will enable both parties to take the initiative in leading Gas sector.”

Upon delivery, Nakilat’s LNG fleet will expand to 71 vessels, and the LPG fleet will grow to eight vessels with the addition of the four new vessels.