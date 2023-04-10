Nakilat’s LNG carrier in its first commercial STS LNG transfer with BW Helios

April 10, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Global Energy, an LNG carrier owned by Qatari LNG shipping operator Nakilat, has wrapped up its first commercial ship-to-ship transfer of LNG.

Global Energy; Archive. Courtesy of Nakilat

In a brief social media update on 10 April, Nakilat said that Global Energy completed the operation with BW Helios, an LNG carrier owned by BW LNG, in Linggi, Malaysia.

Both vessels were built by the South Korean shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Nakilat’s Global Energy was delivered in May 2020 as the first of four LNG carrier newbuilds for Global Shipping, a joint venture of Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures (40%). The vessel features a capacity of 173,400 cubic metres.

Nakilat’s LNG shipping fleet comprises 69 LNG vessels, and the company also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers.

A year later, in May 2021, BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, took delivery of BW Helios. Named after the sun, the vessel is capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic metres of LNG.