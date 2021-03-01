Namaka Compliance inks MOU with Presco

March 1, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Namaka Compliance has signed an MOU with Presco, a specialist training company based in Mexico and part of the CEMZA group.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Namaka Subsea Establishes New Division Posted: about 1 year ago

This collaboration will involve Namaka Compliance working with Presco, and their local partner, in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America to deliver Bridging the Skills Gaps, a Local Content Programme in the region.

The managing director of Namaka Compliance, Jamie Murphy, said: “This collaboration will allow us to bring our Local Content Programme and Innovations to Latin America, which is something we are already providing throughout Africa. We look forward to working with Presco and their team in this region.”

This programme will develop local Nationals in GOM and LATAM for upcoming Oil and Gas projects initially before targeting other industries.

It will involve jointly providing all manner of training from behavioural skills to emergency response, ensuring that all individuals have the capability to undertake particular skill set requirements of jobs they will be involved in.

As well as this, Namaka Compliance will also be incorporating our competence assurance support services along with ‘Athena’ our online training and competence management system to track and manage Competence of individuals.

One of the key benefits of this collaboration is that the Local Content will not only get training but will have ongoing competence assessments. This will ensure that local nationals are capable of working on these projects and will involve knowledge transfer from expatriates to local nationals to ensure the retention of knowledge within respective countries.