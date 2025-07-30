Source: Nauticus Robotics
Back to overview
Home Subsea Nauticus Robotics signs multi-year offshore robotics agreement

Nauticus Robotics signs multi-year offshore robotics agreement

Outlook & Strategy
July 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

U.S.-based developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software, Nauticus Robotics, has signed a master services agreement (MSA) with Florida-based Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS) to support joint development of autonomous and remote offshore technologies.

Source: Nauticus Robotics

According to Nauticus Robotics, the multi-year framework will see both companies collaborate on subsea robotics and autonomy integration projects, combining Nauticus’ autonomous underwater systems with AOS’s test and development infrastructure.

Initial activities include trials of Nauticus’ Aquanaut autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) at AOS’s test lake facility in Stuart, Florida. The trials aim to expand Aquanaut’s operating parameters and evaluate its performance in integrated operations with uncrewed surface vessels.

“We are excited to announce this new alliance and look forward to working with AOS and its affiliates to advance the ongoing trial, adoption, and integration of scalable autonomous and remote solutions into new and improved ways of working in offshore waters,” said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics.

“Our missions are perfectly aligned and seek to leverage the latest ocean technologies to challenge industry convention and bring about meaningful change to subsea asset management practices, from surface to seabed.”

Both companies are said to bring experience in remote systems engineering for deployment in complex environments, including ultra-deepwater subsea applications.

“We are delighted to team up with Nauticus Robotics to bring new ideas and opportunities to market,” added John Jacobson, CEO of Advanced Ocean Systems.

“Nauticus and AOS unite a wealth of successful industry experience around one table at a critical moment for the offshore sector and the integration of practical autonomy into day-to-day operations. This combined expertise will enable us to translate a shared vision of technology-inspired remote operations into new cleaner, leaner, and ultimately safer ways of working in unpredictable offshore environments.”

In June, Nauticus Robotics and Canada-based Open Ocean Robotics unveiled a new collaboration aimed at transforming how subsea assets are monitored and maintained across the offshore energy sector.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles