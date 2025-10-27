US underwater robots to undergo lake testing before returning offshore
Technology
October 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-based developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software Nauticus Robotics is planning to carry out testing of two of its Aquanaut autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) at the Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS) lake facility in Florida throughout the fall and winter months.

Source: Nauticus Robotics

The first robot was moved to the facility in Stuart in October, with final checks to be completed before operations begin, while Aquanaut which was offshore for the 2025 summer season is scheduled to be moved to the facility once it completes its post-offshore assessment at Nauticus’ Louisiana facility.

“The collaboration afforded us by AOS is expected to be a gamechanger. This top-notch facility and the team here provide us with a cost-effective method for testing not only our products but their interaction with other vehicles as well. This location provides the ideal spot to host customers so they can observe our progress before we go offshore again in 2026,” said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics.

According to Nauticus, the testing objectives are designed to create new market opportunities for both the untethered Aquanaut robots and Nauticus ToolKITT software.

The company also plans to begin assembling the third Aquanaut robot for use as an additional testing platform, which will, once ready, move to the Stuart facility. This will free up the first two Aquanauts to become fully dedicated to revenue-generating contracts in 2026, Nauticus said.

John Jacobson, CEO of AOS, said: “We are excited to have both the Nauticus Robotics team and the Aquanaut here at our facility in Stuart, Florida. We are looking forward to a busy program of ongoing tests that will allow us to explore new ways of advancing the interoperability of multiple autonomous vehicles, with the Aquanaut system below the waterline and our line-up of USVs on the surface.”

