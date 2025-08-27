US fully electric-operated AUV reaches ‘record depth’ of 2,300 meters

Nauticus wraps up initial tether-less survey scope for Shell in Gulf of Mexico
August 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-based developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software Nauticus Robotics has reached a new depth record of 2,300 meters underwater with its fully electric-operated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Illustration. Source: Nauticus Robotics

The Aquanaut Mark 2 AUV reached the record depth during its qualification testing, 240 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana.

“I am pleased to report that our vehicle has reached unprecedented ultra deepwater depths without the need of a tether. Reaching this new depth is an exciting milestone, and we have obtained significant data on both Aquanaut and TooKITT from these tests – particularly regarding acoustic communication challenges in ultra deep water,” said Daniel Dehart, Nauticus’ VP of Field Operations.

“Our Autonomous Solutions team will spend the necessary time to analyze the new data and apply this information to optimize performance for our ultra deep applications and across our portfolio.”

Last month, Nauticus Robotics signed a master services agreement (MSA) with Florida-based Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS) to support joint development of autonomous and remote offshore technologies.

The deal came shortly after the company and Canada-based Open Ocean Robotics unveiled a new collaboration aimed at transforming how subsea assets are monitored and maintained across the offshore energy sector.

Nauticus Robotics also earlier this year closed the acquisition of compatriot subsea robotic services provider SeaTrepid International.

