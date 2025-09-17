Navios and HJSC shake hands on methanol-ready boxship quartet order

Navios
September 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Greece-headquartered dry cargo vessel owner and operator Navios Maritime Partners has placed an order for a quartet of methanol-ready container vessels at a shipyard based in South Korea.

Illustration; Image by Offshore Energy

According to Greek shipbroker Intermodal, the four units, which will boast a capacity of 8,850 TEUs, are to be constructed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC). Navios is estimated to cash out $115.1 million for each of the vessels.

Once completed, the boxships are due to be handed over between 2027 and 2028, data from Intermodal indicates.

As informed, in addition to being equipped with engines readied to run on methanol—which is projected to cut sulfur oxides (SOx) by over 95% and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 7% on a tank-to-wake basis—the quartet will be outfitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), otherwise known as scrubbers.

Owing to the scrubbers, the containerships could further minimize SOx as well as particulate matter (PM) emissions.

The U.S.-listed Navios Maritime Partners reportedly owns and operates over 170 vessels at present, with a carrying capacity of 15.6 million DWT and 251,843 TEUs. The maritime transport player’s fleet consists of ships from various segments, spanning container vessels, product tankers and very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

In the wake of strict, emerging environmental regulations, Navios has shown an increased interest in renewing its fleet with ships that can run on more sustainable fuels, particularly methanol.

The most recent booking at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) comes just less than a year after the company tapped the same shipyard for the building of two methanol-ready 7,900 TEU containerships. As noted at the time, Navios was to splash $106 million on each of the units. The deliveries of the newbuilds are anticipated for 2027.

When they are delivered, it is understood that the scrubber-fitted duo is to be chartered to Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE).

In other company news, HJSC is expected to begin deliveries of a quartet of methanol-ready containerships to TMS Group from next year. The deal under which the order was signed is estimated to be worth $429 million.

