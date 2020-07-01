Neptune employs Fugro for subsea inspection in North Sea
- Business & Finance
Neptune Energy has awarded a subsea inspection contract to geo-data specialist, Fugro, which will employ remote monitoring technology to survey subsea structures at the Cygnus gas field in the UK’s southern North Sea.
Fugro’s scope of work includes inspection of subsea infrastructure including pipelines and umbilicals, spools and communication cables, and standard structural surveys of the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas platform jackets, Neptune explained on Wednesday.
Fugro will deploy Remotely Operated Vehicles from the Edda Sun vessel to carry out the inspection work.
Data processors, who would traditionally review the inspection data from onboard the vessel, will complete the work from Fugro’s new Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Aberdeen, more than 600 miles away.
Using new digital compression and communications technology, the ROC team will interpret the inspection information, process the data and report to Neptune in real-time.
This speeds up the process while reducing the number of team members physically present on the Edda Sun vessel, supporting the need to socially distance due to COVID-19.
Neptune’s Director of Operations for the UK, Mungo McLeish, said: “A routine programme of inspection work is a crucial part of ensuring the integrity of the subsea infrastructure and supporting safe, reliable operations.
McLeish added: “Through remote monitoring, the team will have access to all available data and will reduce the logistical challenges of managing personnel on the vessel offshore”.
Karl Daly, Fugro’s Director for Inspection Repair and Maintenance (IRM) services in Europe, said: “Fugro has worked at Cygnus for the past five years and will be utilising our ROC to provide high-quality survey and inspection services while reducing the number of personnel required offshore”.
Neptune Energy is the operator pf Cygnus with a 38.75 per cent interest and Spirit Energy is its partner with the remaining 61.25 per cent interest.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 7 days ago
- video
Neptune decommissions three platforms in Dutch North Sea
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has decommissioned the L10-C, L10-D and L10-G platforms from the ...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Fugro to support Seamec on ONGC project in India
Fugro has secured a three-year inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contract with Seamec to supp...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Neptune Energy set to spud Dugong well in North Sea
Neptune Energy will start drilling the Dugong well, located in the North Sea offshore Norway, by 19 ...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Deepsea Yantai rig cleared to drill in North Sea for Neptune
Norwegian offshore safety body, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA), has given its consent to Neptu...Posted: about 1 month ago