Neptune to support high levels of gas output from Cygnus with series of contracts

February 22, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has awarded a series of contracts to support ongoing operations at its operated Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

The awarded work scopes cover diving support vessel services, helicopter services, and general inspection activities, totalling almost £3 million or over $4.1 million.

As informed by Neptune on Tuesday, the work will support maintaining high levels of gas production from the facility, which is capable of producing 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.

The company has not revealed any other details about the contract awards, including the names of the contractors.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Operations for the UK, John Moffat, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners across the supply chain to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at Cygnus, which is strategically important for domestic gas supply to the UK.”

The latest awards follow the announcement of two contract extensions to Petrofac for operations & maintenance and engineering at Cygnus which came into effect at the beginning of 2022.

The Cygnus field started its first gas production in 2016 and it has a field life of over 20 years. Cygnus Alpha consists of three bridge-linked platforms – a wellhead drilling centre, a processing unit and living quarters/central control room. Cygnus Bravo, an unmanned satellite platform, is approximately seven kilometres northwest of Cygnus Alpha.

Gas is exported via a 55 km pipeline. Cygnus connects via the Esmond Transmission System (ETS) pipeline to the gas-treatment terminal at Bacton, Norfolk.