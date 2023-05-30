Neste to use lower-emission fuel on two product tankers

May 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish company Neste has decided to use Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel on two tankers to transport raw materials and products.

Neste

The tankers Suula and Kiisla will be using the Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland.

From May 2023 onwards, two tankers transporting Neste’s renewable diesel from Finland to Sweden will be fueled with lower-emission marine fuel

At the refinery, renewable raw materials are processed together with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process. Co-processing raw materials enables control over quality through the entire process and results in a product with a composition and performance similar to conventional marine fuels.

The use of this kind of fuel could enable up to 80% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuel, according to the company.

“Our aim is to support shipping companies in their transition towards carbon neutrality. A year ago we introduced Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel to the market. The fuel is now commercially available in Finland and Denmark. As a part of Neste’s target to reduce emissions across our value chain, we have now started transporting our renewable diesel to Sweden in two tankers that run on lower emission marine fuel themselves,” said Sveta Ukkonen, Head of Marine Fuels & Services at Neste.

Over 90% of the world’s trade is carried by sea, making maritime transport essential to the global economy. The International Maritime Organization has set ambitious targets for the maritime sector to reduce its emissions to combat climate change. Neste has been actively working to reach the low-emission targets.

To remind, in March 2023, Neste announced an agreement to charter two new lower-emission tankers from Terntank to transport raw materials and products.

The ships, each able to carry altogether 15,000 tons of chemicals, were ordered by Terntank, designed by Kongsberg, and will be built by CMHI Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China. The ships are due for delivery during the second half of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

“We are committed to working with our suppliers and partners to reduce emissions across our entire value chain. Powering two tankers transporting our renewable diesel with a marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is yet another step towards reaching our sustainability targets,” concluded Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President for Oil Products business unit at Neste.