Eckerö Line uses renewable diesel to greenify ferry operations in Baltic Sea

April 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Eckerö Line, a Finland-based company operating ferry services between Helsinki and Tallinn, is continuing its collaboration with compatriot producer of sustainable fuels Neste to cut maritime emissions in the Baltic Sea by powering its vessels with clean fuels.

Courtesy of Eckerö Line

Providing freight and passenger services on the Baltic Sea, Eckerö Line has adopted Neste’s renewable diesel for commercial maritime transport. By replacing a part of the fuel it uses for its operations with renewable diesel, Eckerö Line responds to the 2% emissions reduction requirement of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which came into effect at the beginning of 2025, and encourages the use of lower-emission fuels in maritime transport.

Neste’s renewable diesel, made from 100% waste and residue raw materials for the Finnish market, is said to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 90% over the fuel’s lifecycle compared to using fossil diesel.

‘’Neste MY Renewable Diesel meets our needs well. We can use it as is in our existing fleet of ships operating in the Gulf of Finland to reduce our vessels’ greenhouse gas emissions, thereby meeting the requirements of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which came into effect at the beginning of the year,” Taru Keronen, CEO of Eckerö Line, commented.

“The need to mitigate climate change is more urgent than ever. It’s great that, as a partner and with Neste’s renewable fuel, we can also support the maritime sector’s transition towards lower-emission transport. Eckerö Line is setting a great example in this regard,” Joni Pihlström, VP, Marketing & Services, Neste, said.

In addition to using low-sulphur fuel, Eckerö Line has also opted for speed adjustments and technical improvements to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

In 2024, the company carried out extensive structural renovation work on its vessel Finlandia; the vessel was equipped with new rudders and propeller blades optimized for its specific sea route and speed profile. As a result, Finlandia’s fuel consumption decreased by over 12% during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

What is more, the Finnish company installed the double-ramp loading technology on Finbo Cargo in 2023. The technology reduces time spent in port, enabling slower speeds at sea and thereby lowering emissions.

The ferry operator continues to explore opportunities to use alternative fuels and battery technology as energy sources. This is being carried out as part of the green corridor project, which aims to develop and create a sustainable, environmentally neutral maritime transport route and journey for passenger and freight customers between Helsinki and Tallinn, as well as between the ports of Vuosaari and Muuga.

The initiative was launched in October 2023 as a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by representatives from Helsinki, Tallinn, and various key stakeholders.

