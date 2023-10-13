Neu Seeschiffahrt to equip its fleet with Yara Marine’s FuelOpt

October 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German shipping company Neu Seeschiffahrt and Yara Marine technologies (YMT) have signed an agreement to install the propulsion optimization technology YMT’s FuelOpt across Neu Seeschiffahrt’s fleet.

Yara Marine

As informed, the technology will be installed on six very large ore carriers (VLOC) and two recently acquired Newcastlemax vessels in 2024.

FuelOpt system can be retrofitted onto existing vessels or installed on newbuilds and is compatible with any type of propeller or engine.

Compatible with all existing and future fuels, the system reduces fuel consumption and associated emissions by automatically adapting the vessel’s propulsive power to real-time environmental conditions.

According to the company, this eliminates costly variations in speed and power without necessitating additional personnel onboard.

“Reducing fuel consumption without sacrificing efficiency is the simplest route to futureproofing cost-effective and sustainable operations. This agreement with Yara Marine Technologies is part of the new management’s vision to develop a fuel efficient and competitive fleet…,” William Wallace, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Neu Seeschiffahrt said.

“Our industry’s shift to greener operations benefits us all — and we are proud to offer a range of technological solutions that are viable, immediate and futureproof ways to decarbonise shipping,” Aleksander Askeland, Chief Sales Officer at Yara Marine Technologies stated.

Vessels retrofitted with FuelOpt have all performance and navigational data logged automatically in the vessel’s performance management and reporting software.

This data can be synchronized with fleet management software, such as Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics or third-party systems. This can enable ship owners and operators to address the reporting requirements for Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and year-on-year Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) improvements.

In addition to Neu Seeschiffahrt, YMT has also worked with Neste, Ardmore, Teekay, Stenersen, Donsötank, Stolt Tankers, Ektank and more to provide fuel savings via FuelOpt.