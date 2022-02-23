New alliance to build Asia Pacific’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tug

February 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A new alliance has been formed to construct the first all-electric, zero carbon emission harbour tug in the Asia Pacific region.

Left to right: Pier Carazzai from ABS; Darren Yeo from Vallianz, Govinder Singh Chopra from SeaTech; Brent Perry from Shift. Photo: Vallianz

Vallianz Holdings Limited, SeaTech Solutions International, Shift Clean Energy and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will combine their respective technical expertise and engineering capabilities for the construction of the e-tug.

To mark this new partnership, a signing ceremony was held at Vallianz’s headquarters in Singapore on 22 February 2022. What is more, a live stream of the steel-cutting ceremony was held at Vallianz shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, Vallianz PT USP.

Based on the “E-Volt Electric Tug” design by SeaTech, the e-tug will be driven by a fully-classed electric battery system provided by Canadian-based Shift. This follows a recent memorandum of understanding between Vallianz and Shift to collaborate on vessels that require electrification solutions.

The e-tug’s battery design is said to adhere to the ABS “Guide for Use of Lithium Batteries in the Marine and Offshore Industries” and the ABS “Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications”.

Measuring an overall length of about 24 meters, the e-tug will be powered fully by battery and equipped with azimuth propulsion. It will have a bollard pull in excess of 60 tonnes with service speed of over 12 knots.

A key feature of this project is the addition of an onshore charging infrastructure that allows any client to integrate this vessel into their existing port operations. The digitization platform installed on the e-tug – from its battery management system to auxiliary equipment systems – will enable the end-user to remotely monitor and optimize the vessel’s operational efficiency.

“Our strategic collaboration with Seatech, ABS and Shift is a major milestone in the development of the group’s business. This e-tug project with our partners will enhance the group’s technical know-how and engineering expertise to embark on the construction of environmentally-friendly vessels,” Darren Yeo, Executive Vice Chairman of Vallianz, commented.

“As the first of its kind in Asia Pacific, the e-tug will yield environmental and economic benefits to the end users, industry and community at large, in achieving their zero-emission environmental targets. We expect this e-tug to transform the way port operations are carried out.”

Specifically, the operational e-tug will reduce at least 150 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually versus a conventional tug. This is equivalent to removing 500 typical passenger vehicles from the road.

Yeo added that Vallianz expects to capitalise on potential demand in a number of markets where there is growing interest in e-tugs such as Asia, the Middle East and Australia.

“We … are excited about this Asia Pacific first – a 100 per cent zero emission tug. Electrification of vessels like these is an option because of our safe marine batteries, which we develop to exceed all regulations in place now, and those that would be anticipated even over the next 30 years,” Brent Perry, CEO, Shift Clean Energy, said.

