Vallianz, SeaTech Solutions to develop electric harbour tugs

February 12, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Vallianz Holdings Limited has entered into a binding two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SeaTech Solutions International to develop environmentally-friendly harbour tugs.

The all-electric tugs are based on SeaTech’s EVT-60 design, powered by clean energy with an aim of zero carbon emission.

Measuring an overall length of 26 meters and beam of 12.8 meters, the e-tug will be equipped with azimuth propulsion and have a bollard pull of 60 tonnes with service speed of 12 knots.

Upon completing the development of the design, Vallianz plans to use the group’s shipyard, Vallianz PT USP to begin preparation works for potential clients and vessel owners who are interested in constructing an e-tug.

The design of the e-tug will be carried out in accordance with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) “Guide for Use of Lithium Batteries in the Marine and Offshore Industries” and the ABS “Guide for Hybrid

Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications”.

SeaTech has developed the “EVT-60” design with a brand-new battery powered concept, and the power delivery of the e-tug’s battery can be optimized according to the vessel’s real-time power demand.

“Technology for electric vessels is available, and the real challenge is to develop a cost-effective total logistics solution. We target a CAPEX increase of only 20% with lower life cycle costs for this electric tug.

The electric tug lends itself to digitalisation and future autonomous operations. We see this as the future of harbour tugs and we are delighted to bring this Technology to SEAsia,” said Govinder Chopra, Director of SeaTech.



“This strategic partnership marks Vallianz’s first step into the development of electric vessels, which demonstrates our aim to be among the leaders recognised for active reduction of carbon emissions in the marine industry. With the rise in demand for decarbonisation, coupled with the evolving digitised efficiency management systems for vessels, we foresee increasing requirements for electric vessels in the near future,” said Darren Yeo, Executive Vice Chairman of Vallianz.

