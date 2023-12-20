ABS, GRSE, Shift Clean Energy and Seatech to develop electric tugs

December 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS has joined hands with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Seatech Solutions International and Shift Clean Energy to work on the development of electric tugboats for the Indian market.

ABS

As informed, the partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 19. The vessels to be built will be part of an initiative to achieve India’s goal of becoming the ‘Global Hub for Green Shipbuilding’ by 2030.

GRSE will build the platform based on the design from Seatech, and Shift will provide energy storage solutions.

Furthermore, ABS will provide technical review and advisory services along with guidance to navigate requirements related to regulatory standards for safety, reliability and compliance.

The proposed E-VOLT 50 tug aims to reduce carbon emissions, improve operational efficiency and set new benchmarks for performance and environmental sustainability in the tugboat industry.

“ABS is well-positioned to use our deep industry knowledge of advanced battery technologies to support this project for the E-VOLT 50. We look forward to working together with GRSE, Seatech and Shift, innovative companies who are equally interested in the safety of the maritime industry while supporting a smooth transition to clean energy,” said Arnab Ghosh, ABS Vice President, Regional Business Development.

“We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration that combines the expertise of GRSE and three industry-leading organizations. “E-VOLT 50” is a bold step towards a cleaner and greener future for the maritime sector. By utilizing sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge technology, we aim to redefine the standards of performance, efficiency and environmental stewardship,” GRSE Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore PR Hari, IN (Retd), said.

“We are delighted to work with GRSE, Shift Energy and ABS on this E-VOLT 50, India’s first electric tug, which will pave the way for India’s Green port operation,” Prabjot Chopra, Vice President Technology at SeaTech Solutions, noted.

“As we embark on this groundbreaking collaboration alongside GRSE, Seatech and ABS, Shift Clean Energy proudly stands at the forefront of maritime innovation with the E-VOLT 50. This collaborative initiative goes beyond the creation of a tugboat; it signifies a pivotal moment of transformation in the maritime industry. Together, we are establishing unprecedented benchmarks for performance, efficiency and environmental stewardship,” Shift Senior Director and Head of Sales Lasse Agger Antonisen added.

ABS has developed industry-leading guidance on alternative hybrid electrical technologies and understands that additional alternative energy options, particularly electrification, are needed to help the shipping industry achieve net zero by 2050. This year, the ABS Electrification Center was launched in Singapore to support maritime decarbonization projects globally.