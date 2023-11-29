India’s GRSE partners with Shift Energy and SeaTech Solutions to build electric tugs

November 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Indian defense shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shift Energy Group, SeaTech Solutions International Pte Ltd, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to develop Electric Tugs, named E-VOLT 50.

Image credit: GRSE

The deal is part of India’s ambitious strategy of becoming the ‘Global Hub for Green Shipbuilding’ by 2030.

The E-VOLT 50 project is designed to address environmental concerns in the maritime sector by reducing carbon emissions, enhancing operational efficiency, and establishing new benchmarks for performance and sustainability within the tugboat industry.

Under this collaboration, GRSE will construct the electric tugs based on the innovative design by SeaTech, with Shift Energy Group providing energy storage solutions. ABS will ensure that the construction and design adhere to all relevant regulatory standards, certifying safety, reliability, and compliance.

The move is being pursued on the back of the delivery of Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel, the Hydromover. The lightweight, 18.5m vessel is equipped with swappable batteries, allowing it to transport up to 25 tonnes of cargo.

Seatech Solutions International led Goal Zero in vessel design and system integration, while Shift Clean Energy acted as a battery technology partner in the project.

“We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration that combines the expertise of GRSE and three industry-leading organizations. ‘E-VOLT 50’ is a bold step towards a cleaner and greener future for the maritime sector. By utilizing sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge technology, we aim to redefine the standards of performance, efficiency, and environmental stewardship,” Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, said.

This initiative aligns with GRSE’s commitment to eco-friendly shipbuilding. The shipyard is currently engaged in constructing a zero-emission electric ferry for the Government of West Bengal.

The electric ferry, designed for 150 passengers, is intended for operation along the Hooghly River and other major waterways once commissioned.