New green corridors hub launched to accelerate shipping decarbonisation

November 16, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Zero-Emission Shipping Mission, which aims to accelerate international collaboration to scale and deploy new green maritime solutions, has launched ‘The Green Shipping Corridors Hub’ to support action to realise green shipping corridors.

The hub, launched at COP27, forms part of the Blueprint for Future Ports Program published in September as part of the Mission Action Plan at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh.

As explained, the new hub includes three initial tools, which have been developed for use by both industry and governments to support the development of green corridors. Those are:

The Route Tracker is an interactive map , providing a complete and up-to-date mapping of all announced Green Corridor initiatives globally.

is an interactive map providing a complete and up-to-date mapping of all announced Green Corridor initiatives globally. The Matchmaker is an interactive tool, enabling stakeholders interested in developing green shipping corridors globally to find collaborators across the maritime/energy value chain.

is an interactive tool, enabling stakeholders interested in developing green shipping corridors globally to find collaborators across the maritime/energy value chain. The curated Library makes the major analyses, frameworks, guides and assessments relating to Green Corridors easily available in one place for the first time.

These tools will be regularly updated with new information and data going forwards. Furthermore, new tools and resources will be added too, to further support the development of green corridors.

The tools, documents, and other resources on the hub platform are provided by the members of the Shipping Mission to help accelerate the maritime energy transition. The launch is a call to all industry members to engage with the tools on the platform.

The program aims to create a blueprint for what a zero-emission fuel-ready port will look like in 2030.

Green corridors are coming forth as the central link that is expected to facilitate the shipping industry’s transition to alternative fuels and full-scale decarbonization. Several green corridors are already in the making linking ports within Europe or those connecting Europe with Asia and America.