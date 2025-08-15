New Jersey encouraged to accelerate support for marine energy sector

Back to overview
Outlook & Strategy
August 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

U.S.-based marine energy firm Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has called on New Jersey lawmakers to accelerate support for the state’s emerging marine energy sector during a joint hearing of the New Jersey Assembly Environment, Natural Resources, and Solid Waste Committee and the Senate Environment and Energy Committee.

Source: Ocean Power Technologies

OPT President and CEO Philipp Stratmann told legislators that New Jersey has the potential to become a national hub for marine energy, citing the state’s coastline, talent pool, and industrial base.

According to OPT, Stratmann highlighted the company’s proprietary PowerBuoy (PB) systems and WAM-V autonomous surface vehicles as examples of technology that delivers clean energy, environmental monitoring, and maritime domain awareness to global customers.

Stratmann highlighted OPT’s latest project, which is the installation of an AI-capable Merrows PB for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey Bay. The system is said to integrate AT&T 5G technology with subsea sensors for continuous monitoring and real-time data to support defense, energy, and environmental applications.

“This deployment shows exactly what’s possible when cutting-edge marine energy meets mission-critical needs,” Stratmann said.

“New Jersey has the assets and expertise to be the nation’s hub for marine energy. With clear test sites, streamlined permitting, and active state advocacy in federal arenas, we can drive innovation, create high-value jobs, and enhance both climate resilience and national security, all from our own coastline.”

Stratmann urged lawmakers to create conditions for real-world testing in state waters, encourage industry collaboration, and position New Jersey companies in national energy and defense discussions.

OPT’s PBs are wave-powered energy devices that can act as uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices that recharge themselves by harvesting energy from waves. PBs are ocean-deployed, moored, and floating over the point of use. 

In October 2024, the company secured a partnership with industrial service provider 3B General Trading & Contracting to advance Kuwait’s offshore energy and maritime projects. 

