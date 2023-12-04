New joint study looking into Oman-Netherlands liquid hydrogen corridor

December 4, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

The Government of Oman and Hydrom have signed an agreement with Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals, and GasLog to jointly study the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain that will deliver Omani green hydrogen to the Amsterdam port and onwards to Europe.

Courtesy of Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals

The agreement was signed at the Omani Pavilion during COP28 in Dubai, highlighting the partners’ ambition to realize what is expected to be the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor.

The agreement entails conducting a detailed assessment of the requirements to develop an open-access hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and export facility in the Sultanate of Oman, along with the provision of specialized vessels for the transportation of the liquid hydrogen, currently under development by GasLog.

The primary aim is to establish a green hydrogen corridor between the Sultanate of Oman and the Netherlands, with the terminal of Zenith Energy as the destination for the import, regasification, and further distribution of Oman-produced hydrogen to both local off-takers within the port of Amsterdam, as well as large industries in the European hinterland.

The open-access liquefaction facility will also enable the government of the Sultanate of Oman to explore cost-effective hydrogen export corridors to other global markets.

The new agreement builds on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Oman and the Netherlands last year during COP27. The MoU sought to advance the bilateral collaboration to support companies to establish import and export corridors, as well as to strengthen cooperation and investment opportunities within import and export facilities for clean and locally produced hydrogen.

Guided by Oman’s Vision 2040, which is anchored on diversifying its economy away from oil and gas, as well as the country’s long-term goal to reach net zero by 2050, the government of the Sultanate of Oman has pursued a hydrogen strategy that seeks to capitalize on the country’s abundant wind and sun natural resources and existing port and industrial infrastructures.

“As countries around the world race to achieve a hydrogen-based economy, the fundamental challenges of storing and transporting hydrogen on large scale remain open,” said Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom. “Oman is building an economically sustainable future by establishing a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem. This joining of efforts with the Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog will help bring us one step closer to our shared goal.”

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, commented: “Both Oman and the Netherlands are clearly in the vanguard in the development of the global hydrogen market. The complementarity between both nations offers a strong foundation for a fruitful collaboration, as evidenced by the MoU signed by both governments during COP27.

“We are proud that Port of Amsterdam, together with Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog, can now, at this year’s edition of COP28, take next steps towards the realisation of a liquid hydrogen corridor between the Sultanate and our port. Oman’s natural blessings and the passionate leadership of His Excellency Minister Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi on green hydrogen mean that the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom are fitting partners. We look forward to establishing the port of Amsterdam as the gateway for Omani-produced green hydrogen to the European market.”