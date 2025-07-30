New lab director appointed at NREL

Jud Virden, Ph.D.
July 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Alliance for Sustainable Energy, which manages the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has named Jud Virden as its new Laboratory Director and President of the Alliance. The appointment follows a national search and will take effect on October 1, 2025. 

Jud Virden, Ph.D. Source: NREL

According to NREL, Virden currently serves as Associate Laboratory Director for the Energy and Environment Directorate at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), where he has led approximately 1,700 staff members working on DOE’s applied energy priorities, including grid modernization, energy technologies, and nuclear and environmental management.

“Jud’s leadership in driving transformative energy solutions makes him an outstanding fit for NREL,” said Alliance Board Co-Chairs Ian Colrain, President and CEO of MRIGlobal, and Juan Alvarez, Executive Vice President of Laboratory Operations at Battelle. 

“He brings a rare combination of scientific rigor, strategic vision, and a collaborative spirit—paired with a deep understanding of DOE priorities and the national lab system. His ability to translate innovation into impact makes him ideally suited to lead NREL into its next chapter.

Virden, who holds both bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Washington, has been with PNNL since 1991. His work has emphasized grid resilience, technology development, and building public–private partnerships.

“It’s a privilege to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” Virden said.

“I am eager to build on NREL’s reputation for scientific excellence and drive meaningful, lasting transformation. I look forward to growing collaborations within DOE, industry, academia, and the national labs—working together to accelerate energy innovation and impact.”

He will succeed Martin Keller, who has led the lab since 2015. Keller will stay on as strategic advisor through early November to support the transition before assuming a new role as President of the Helmholtz Association in Berlin.

“Martin led with vision, thoughtfulness, and unwavering integrity,” Colrain and Alvarez said. 

“His leadership left an enduring mark on NREL’s legacy and future. We thank him for his extraordinary service and look forward to seeing the continued impact of his work in the global research community.”

NREL serves as the DOE’s primary national lab for research, development, and integration of energy systems. It is operated by a partnership led by MRIGlobal and Battelle.

As part of its continued involvement in advancing marine energy technologies, NREL was selected to support multiple projects under TEAMER’s 15th request for technical support, including collaborations with CalWave, iProTech, and Littoral Power Systems. The lab is providing guidance ranging from techno-economic modeling to performance testing and design optimization.

