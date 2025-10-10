Startups invited to test ocean tech at Australia’s research facilities

UWA Coastal and Offshore Research Lab
Innovation
October 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The University of Western Australia (UWA) Coastal and Offshore Research Laboratory (CORL) has launched the Ocean Innovation Challenge, offering startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) a chance to access a full week of free testing at its ocean research facilities.

According to UWA CORL, the initiative provides an opportunity to validate early-stage concepts, advance technology development, and gain insights from expert researchers and technicians.

Eligible companies can choose to conduct tests at either the Coastal and Offshore Research Laboratory (CORL) or the National Geotechnical Centrifuge Facility (NGCF). Both facilities can simulate a range of ocean and seabed conditions to support innovation in the marine sector.

CORL’s wave flume and O-Tube facility can recreate coastal and offshore environments, while NGCF’s three geotechnical centrifuges can model seabed layers extending over 100 meters. All facilities are equipped with high-precision instruments for detailed measurement and analysis.

The initiative aims to increase awareness of UWA’s ocean research facilities and support the development of new technologies in renewable energy, coastal protection, ocean instrumentation, and related fields.

Applications are open until 31 October 2025. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to present to a selection panel in late November, with testing to begin from May 2026.

UWA stated that applications will be assessed based on the level of innovation, feasibility of testing, and potential impact of outcomes.

The selected applicant will enter into an agreement with UWA and complete a safety risk assessment prior to testing. Intellectual property, liability, and risk will be managed according to the terms of the agreement.

In July, Researchers at UWA launched a national network of solar-powered wave buoys to improve data on wave-driven processes and coastal change.

