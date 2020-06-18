New Mauritius cargo vessel to feature Wärtsilä propulsion system

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has received a contract to install its fully integrated main propulsion system on a new Mauritius multipurpose cargo vessel.

A fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship. Photo: Wärtsilä

The 8,200 dwt ship is being built for Mauritius Shipping Corporation Ltd (MSCL) at the Huanghai Shipyard in China.

The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2020. As explained, Wärtsilä’s ability to design and deliver a fuel-efficient fully integrated main propulsion system, and to provide full lifecycle support, were given as key considerations in the award of the order.

Reliability was also cited as being a major factor, since the vessel will provide essential transportation of goods and passengers between the Republic of Mauritius and the islands of Reunion, Agalega, and Rodrigues. Any disruption in the service and supplies to these islands can have serious consequences as they depend solely on MSCL for them. The new ship will replace an existing vessel sailing this route.

“The customer has made clear that the emphasis must be on optimal efficiency, integration, support, and reliability… We have worked closely with MSCL to ensure that our solutions are tailored to their precise requirements,” Glenn Mattas, Regional Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine, said.

The full scope of the integrated supply includes a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, a reduction gear, a controlled-pitch propeller, the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote control system, a transverse thruster, and three Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engines.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2021, and the ship is expected to commence commercial operations in 2022.