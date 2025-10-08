New platform, Navigate Shipping Partners, launches to accelerate maritime decarbonization

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
October 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Navigate Shipping Partners (NSP), an integrated project delivery platform, has officially launched to accelerate the maritime industry’s transition to net zero.

The London-based platform is built on strategic collaboration with three industry players: DNV Maritime Advisory, a technical advisory provider, Brevik Engineering, a naval architecture practice, and Besiktas Shipyard, an active repair yard.

NSP positions itself as a “one-stop shop” for shipowners and companies with offshore assets. Reportedly, it intends to combine decarbonization expertise with execution to enable asset value creation and deliver a positive ROI.

As explained, the evolving business environment requires shipping companies to adapt to increasingly stringent emissions regulations, demands from customers, and more rigorous investor requirements. However, it is considered difficult to implement optimal solutions as supply chain uncertainties for green fuels create hesitancy for newbuilds, and a vast existing fleet is said to require pragmatic, cost-effective decarbonization pathways.

NSP said it seeks to de-risk this transition by offering a comprehensive suite of solutions from transition advisory and technology and fuel selection to engineering and design and shipyard implementation.

Emrah Durusut, Founder and Executive Director of Navigate Shipping Partners, stated: “The industry is full of strategic reports, but short on executable projects. I founded NSP after two decades in global net-zero transition to provide the missing link. We are not just advisors; we are an integrated delivery engine that turns regulatory challenges into profitable opportunities. By uniting the best in technical advisory, naval architecture, and execution under one umbrella and combining it with financing solutions, we are eliminating fragmentation and delivering proven ROI, maximising the value of the world’s existing fleet.”

