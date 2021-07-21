New TÜV SÜD subsea meter calibration tool targets reservoir optimisation

July 21, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

TÜV SÜD National Engineering Laboratory has launched a real-time software tool for the verification of subsea multiphase flow meters (MPFM) that is said to help operators optimise reservoir management and revenues.

NEL-SURE provides in-situ, continuous calibration of MPFMs and uses a traffic light system to alert operators to a meter’s health, TÜV SÜD said.

The software can also accommodate a virtual meter to provide a secondary measurement for verification of the MPFM’s output.

This is expected to help improve process and control decision making, increase productivity and safety, and reduce environmental impacts through the early identification of potential system failures.

“While industry relies on MPFMs as inaccessible reservoirs are exploited, the lack of validation possibilities has impacted the accurate allocation and taxation of hydrocarbon assets. The challenge is to take the calibration process from the laboratory and move it to the ‘in-situ’ location,” said Marc Laing, head of Software & Modelling at TÜV SÜD NEL.

“This will ensure that flow meter verification accounts for the different effects of pressure, temperature and fluids at each individual well, allowing operators to have ongoing confidence in the measurements.”

According to Laing, NEL-SURE meets this challenge by reducing financial exposure and delivering operators increased confidence in the deployment and use of MPFMs.

The technology was developed at NEL’s Advanced Multiphase Facility, which performs tests related to operating pressures, temperatures, flowrates and metrology.