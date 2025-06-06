Water2Energy’s Tidal Turbine
Water2Energy tidal turbine boosts output by 20% with new pitch control system

June 6, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Dutch-based company Water2Energy (W2E) has reported a 20% increase in turbine output following the deployment of its enhanced pitch control system, outperforming earlier performance estimates, according to Offshore For Sure (O4S).

Source: Offshore For Sure

The improvement is attributed to individual blade pitch control, which allows each blade to adjust independently to tidal flow, increasing lift and overall energy conversion, said O4S.

“Each blade of the Water2Energy turbine can independently pitch, adjusting its angle to the incoming tidal flow. Just like adjusting a sail to catch the wind, or angling your hand out of a moving car window to feel lift — this dynamic positioning allows each blade to generate maximum lift at just the right moment at every position during its rotation. The result? A significant boost in conversion efficiency,” O4S said in a social media post.

The current prototype, with a diameter of two meters, produces 60 kWp at the shaft. Additional refinements are planned, according to O4S, particularly in the electric control system.

The company will showcase the operational prototype in Vlissingen on Wednesday, June 4, at 11:00. The tour will be guided by founder and CEO, Reinier Rijke.

“This Instawalk is part of the Community of Practice North Sea (RVO), co-organised with the Delta Climate Centre and powered by Offshore For Sure,” said O4S.

In May 2024, Stork’s asset management consultants were picked by World Class Maintenance (WCM) to perform de-risking and performance improvement activities for five offshore renewable energy innovations within the Offshore For Sure (O4S) project.

The three-year O4S initiative is led by Bluespring and supported by the Interreg Flanders-Netherlands program for 2021-2027. The project partners will invest more than €10 million in the Flemish-Dutch border region, bolstered by the European Interreg program and co-financiers.

