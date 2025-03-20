South Korean shipbuilder delivers first hybrid RoRo to CLdN

Back to overview
Vessels
March 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has delivered the first hybrid roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship to Luxembourg-based shipping company CLdN.

On March 20, the shipbuilder announced the delivery of the 234-meter-long Chaumin, the first of two hybrid 8,000 lane meter RoRo vessels CLdN ordered in 2022.

The vessel is equipped with two conventional main engines as well as two large shaft generators of 6 MW each, which can be used for generating power or for electric propulsion. In full electric mode, the ship will be able to achieve a cruising speed of 16-17 knots.

Chaumin also features a range of eco-friendly technologies such as Elomatic’s patented Elogrid tunnel thruster grid, an energy-saving device designed to maximize side thrust for better maneuverability.

The solution is expected to reduce additional resistance, lower fuel consumption, minimize noise and vibrations throughout the vessel, and reduce the environmental impact of maritime operations.

Compared with CLdN’s largest vessels currently in operation, the new ship is NOx TIER III compliant and is expected to further reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40%.

HiNAS SVM and HiNAS Navigation, navigation assistance systems from Avicus, are also installed on the vessel.

