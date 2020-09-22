Nexans eyes carbon neutrality by 2030

September 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Cabling specialist Nexans plans to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The company announced this at its inaugural Climate Day event in Paris on September 22, 2020.

Nexans plans to achieve carbon neutrality through a specifically defined roadmap:

4.2% average annual reduction of company greenhouse gas emissions;

100% of production sites certified ISO 14001;

Optimization of logistical flows by using multi-modal transport and shorter delivery routes;

Also, 100% of R&D projects dedicated to energy efficiency and energy transition, promoting eco-design and low carbon offers;

Deployment of energy efficiency solutions at all sites.

100% of Nexans cable drums to be connected using IoT(2) technologies and recyclable;

100% of Nexans employee automobile fleet to switch to either hybrid or electric vehicles;

Use of renewable energy via local production or the purchase of decarbonized energy for all locations;

100% of production waste recycling;

In light of the commitment set out by the European Green Deal and the Paris agreements, to set a limit of 1.5°C for global warming by 2030, Nexans says it is more committed than ever to taking concrete action to fight global warming.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, also commented: “Our commitment to carbon neutrality concerns all aspects of our company, from manufacturing products, developing innovations and solutions, managing daily operations, to the use of raw materials and working habits.

“All Nexans teams are mobilized and fully engaged, both individually and collectively, as the success of our commitment is at the heart of our corporate management philosophy of 3P’s: People, Planet, Profit.”