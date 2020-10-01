Nexans lands Sangomar umbilicals gig

October 1, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Nexans

Nexans has signed a contract with Subsea 7 to deliver 46 kilometres of umbilicals for the Sangomar field, offshore Senegal.

For the purpose of the project, Nexans will utilise its specialized facility in Halden, Norway.

The umbilicals will provide hydraulic, control and instrumentation services for an FPSO facility and associated subsea infrastructure.

Specifically, Nexans will deliver 13,471 metres of dynamic umbilicals, installed from north to south.

Nexans will also provide 9.503 metres of main static umbilicals, 8,719 metres of production infield umbilicals, and 14,650 metres of injection infield umbilicals in the subsequent four phases of development.

Ragnvald Graff, sales director Oil & Gas says: “Nexans continues to lead the industry on umbilical technology, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and world-class products to this promising endeavor.”

The Sangomar field development was discovered in 2014.

The field spreads over 400 square kilometres, in water depths of 700 to 1,400 metres.

The phased development includes the installation of FPSO facility and subsea infrastructure designed to facilitate subsequent development phases.

These options include potential gas export to Senegal and further subsea tie-backs to other fields.

Subsea 7 and OneSubsea’s Subsea Integration Alliance secured a contract from Woodside for the Sangomar field development Phase-1 project in January this year.

The initial contract award took place in December 2018, but was subject to final investment decision.