Nexans wins BorWin6 cabling work

July 6, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Nexans has won the contract for cabling work on the BorWin6 offshore grid connection in Germany, which TenneT awarded following a tendering process.

Under the contract with TenneT, awarded through a tendering process, Nexans is responsible for the production and laying of cables, including the sea, tidal flat, and land cables.

The cable laying work is expected to start in 2025 and the BorWin6 grid connection is scheduled to go online in 2027.

TenneT says that the award of the cabling contract means that the important contracts for the construction of the BorWin6 grid connection have been awarded. The transmission system operator (TSO) already procured the project’s offshore and converter stations in February.

BorWin6 will be realised with a capacity of 980 MW off the coast of the island of Borkum and will connect to the grid on land through an onshore converter station in Büttel.

To connect the offshore converter station, called BorWin kappa, with the station on land, the project’s cables will be installed along a 235-kilometre-long route, which will comprise 190 kilometres of submarine cable – the longest submarine cable route to date, according to TenneT.

On land, the cable will be laid parallel to the existing routes of the HelWin1+2 and SylWin1 connections, whose onshore converters are also located in Büttel.

The wind turbines from German offshore wind farms will be connected directly to the BorWin kappa offshore platform via a 66-kilovolt three-phase cables, which eliminates the need for the transformer stations that were previously required in each wind farm and the 155 kV three-phase cables that were previously used to connect to TenneT’s offshore platforms.

Located in the North Sea Cluster 7, BorWin6 is the last offshore grid connection system to be implemented by TenneT in the German North Sea with 320-kilovolt technology. The technological leap to 525 kV and a transmission capacity of 2 GW will be implemented in future projects, TenneT pointed out.

