Nexans wins Moray West export cable supply contract

December 10, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

French cable specialist Nexans has won a contract to supply the onshore and offshore export cables for the 860 MW Moray West wind farm project off Scotland.

Subject to the award of a Contract for Difference in 2022 and Financial Close, the wind farm will feature Nexans High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) cabling. Project execution will be supported by the personnel from the Nexans office in Edinburgh.

The wind turbines will connect to two offshore substation platforms (OSP). Nexans 220 kV cabling will be installed and buried from each OSP along the full route to the project-specific onshore substation.

The project substation will be built at Whitehillock, near Keith in Moray. Buried 400 kV cables will connect the project substation to the National Grid electricity transmission system at Blackhillock, Keith.

”The decision to select Nexans was made after an extensive procurement process. Nexans have a strong track record and we are delighted to work with them on the next Ocean Winds project, Moray West. Nexans will deliver more world class high voltage cable for Moray West to ensure the project can reliably export green electricity to consumers across the UK,” Project Director for Moray West, Adam Morrison, said.

Morrison added that the Moray West project team is working with Nexans to maximise the potential for the regional supply chain to secure sub-contracts, primarily supporting the onshore construction, including through Meet the Buyer events.

”Nexans are delighted to have secured this important, and our first, offshore windfarm project with Ocean Winds. This award re-confirms Nexans as a leading partner in the offshore,” Ragnhild Katteland, EVP Subsea & Land Systems of Nexans, said.

The 860 MW Moray West has a rapid deployment plan, including first power planned for 2024.

Developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, the wind farm will comprise up to 85 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, two offshore substations, and a total of 65 kilometers of export cables that will transport the electricity from the offshore wind farm to a landfall location east of Sandend Bay on the Aberdeenshire Coast.

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holds a minority share in the project.