Next-gen FSRU system cuts fuel consumption, CO2 emissions by 50 pct

August 17, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions of new generation floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) can be reduced by 50 per cent at maximum rated regas flow rate compared to conventional existing FSRUs, a new demonstration test found.

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have carried out the demonstration test of the “Cryo-Powered Regas” system for FSRU at DSME’s Okpo shipyard.

The role of an FSRU is to regasify -160°C liquified natural gas (LNG) through heat exchange. In the past, LNG’s cold energy had not been utilized in FSRUs and was released.

3D Image of the Turbine Generator; Image Courtesy: MOL



By installing the Cryo-Powered Regas system, such cold energy will be transferred to another heating medium, and the generated steam will be sent to a turbine to generate electricity, which results in reducing FSRU’s fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, the duo explained.

A small-scale version of the system was built in DSME’s R&D premises. The turbine generator used in this system was designed and constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. specifically for the CPR System.

Through this test, MOL and DSME — which have been working on the project since February last year — verified that the system could successfully generate electricity up to its rated capacity.

As informed, the Cryo-Powered Regas system is now ready for implementation in actual FSRU projects.