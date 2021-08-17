Next-gen FSRU system cuts fuel consumption, CO2 emissions by 50 pct
Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of new generation floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) can be reduced by 50 per cent at maximum rated regas flow rate compared to conventional existing FSRUs, a new demonstration test found.
Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have carried out the demonstration test of the “Cryo-Powered Regas” system for FSRU at DSME’s Okpo shipyard.
The role of an FSRU is to regasify -160°C liquified natural gas (LNG) through heat exchange. In the past, LNG’s cold energy had not been utilized in FSRUs and was released.
By installing the Cryo-Powered Regas system, such cold energy will be transferred to another heating medium, and the generated steam will be sent to a turbine to generate electricity, which results in reducing FSRU’s fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, the duo explained.
A small-scale version of the system was built in DSME’s R&D premises. The turbine generator used in this system was designed and constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. specifically for the CPR System.
Through this test, MOL and DSME — which have been working on the project since February last year — verified that the system could successfully generate electricity up to its rated capacity.
As informed, the Cryo-Powered Regas system is now ready for implementation in actual FSRU projects.
Introducing fuel-efficient FSRUs with lower CO2 emission rates to the market is one of the initiatives that MOL is pursuing towards the achievement of MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1. The company committed to make effort to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.