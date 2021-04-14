Nicola Offshore and Cyprus Subsea sign partnership deal

April 14, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Offshore hydrographic survey specialist Nicola Offshore has joined forces with ocean monitoring expert Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services to boost the acquisition of marine data.

Seaglider with rig in the background (Courtesy of Cyprus Subsea)

The goal of the commercial partnership agreement between the two companies is to share knowledge and resources to unlock new efficiencies for acquiring marine data using multibeam echosounders, subsea gliders and ocean monitoring instruments.

Opened in March 2021 as a sister company to Nicola Engineering, a survey company operating since the seventies, Nicola Offshore will bring technical expertise on the more specialist aspects of marine data acquisition such as object and unexploded ordinance (UXO) search to the partnership.

Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services (C.S.C.S.) will contribute its expertise in subsea glider surveys and oceanographic sensors for marine monitoring, as well as its experience in automating aspects of marine environmental surveying.

Daniel Esser, managing director at Nicola Offshore, said: “The partnership helps to extend the reach of both companies, opening more opportunities to support clients in Northern and Southern Europe.

“While the commercial potential is exciting, we’re also keen to extend our service platform with glider capabilities and expertise, and be part of developing new methodologies and processes together with C.S.C.S. that will enable us to expedite and secure the precision of the data we acquire on behalf of clients”.

Daniel Hayes, Cyprus Subsea’s managing director, said: “Nicola Offshore has demonstrated a unique focus on delivering high quality marine data for demanding ad-hoc campaigns, which we feel strongly complements our existing services and technology portfolio”.