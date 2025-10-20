Nigerian oil & gas firm orders two new UK-made remotely operated vehicles
Technology
October 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured an order from Nigerian oil & gas company Marine Platforms (MPL) for the delivery of two of its new generation work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs).

Source: Forum Energy Technologies

The contract secured by FET’s Subsea product line marks the first sale of the XLX EVO III, which comes with updated pilot chairs and console, as well as next-generation control software ICE Unity.

According to FET, the 4,000-meter ROVs will be equipped with larger thrusters for increased through-water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a 350-kilogram payload. They will also boast a new bolted frame, now CNC machined.

The vehicles’ through-frame-lift will increase to 4,000 kilograms, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II, the company added.

The ROVs will be manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, with delivery expected in May 2026.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our next generation work class ROV out of the testing pool and into action off the west African coast,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

“Marine Platforms is a reliable and longstanding customer, and it’s a pleasure to continue to support the team’s operations. Africa is generally a difficult region to break into, but demonstrating FET’s latest technology in the field will bolster our presence.”

FET this month also received an order from Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group for a WROV with a supporting tether management system.

