Njord to install energy-saving tech on another Greenheart vessel

November 8, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Denmark-based green tech business Njord and Greenheart, a subsidiary of the UK-based Hayfin Capital Management, have added an extra vessel to their partnership.

As informed, Njord will design and install a package of energy-saving devices on the recently bought Capesize bulk carrier (to be renamed GH Nightingale) to boost its performance and commercial tradability.

The package will consist of a combination of technologies to be installed in dry dock in early 2024, aiming to achieve fuel and emission cuts of between 7 and 16%.

“We are pleased that Njord is again able to support us in creating a strong business case for this retrofit. At a time where demand for energy efficiency solutions is high, Njord is able to provide us with very short lead times on buying the energy-saving technology, so we will be able to boost the vessel’s performance and provide an excellent service to our clients from day one. We view our relationship with Njord as a real constructive and trusted partnership,” Nikos Benetis, Technical Director at Greenheart Management, said.

The work on GH Nightingale is a continuation of the collaboration between the parties that began in April 2023 when Njord and Greenheart entered into partnership together, along with maritime consulting firm Marsoft.

Since then, Njord has designed packages of fuel-saving technologies for four Greenheart-owned vessels. The scope of the partnership now extends to five vessels, including GH Nightingale.

Once the technology is installed, Marsoft will quantify and certify the CO2 savings through carbon credits, ensuring Greenheart is able to optimize the financial value of the fuel savings.