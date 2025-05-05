Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies adopts LR OneOcean's technology to reduce vessel emissions

May 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has entered a partnership with Lloyd’s Register OneOcean, Lloyd’s Register’s digital solutions platform, to deploy the latter’s advanced route optimization technology across its shipping operations.

Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies

As disclosed, this optimization solution harnesses the “power” of both the Lloyd’s Register OneOcean platform and its vessel operations team to grant visibility into the performance of each vessel.

Lloyd’s Register revealed the technology collects and analyses high-frequency vessel data and non-reported data to create “accurate” fuel consumption models, claiming that by combining these models with “accurate” insights of route optimization from the vessel operation team, the system can “precisely simulate and improve fuel efficiency for any given voyage.” These insights are intended to help TotalEnergies make better operational decisions, leading to fuel savings and reduced emissions across its fleet.

To note, in a trial of this solution, conducted before full adoption, TotalEnergies reportedly saved 725 metric tonnes of fuel and 2256 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions across its chartered fleet to date.

Sebastien Roche, General Manager – Shipping Performance and Innovation, TotalEnergies, commented: “We are thrilled to integrate LR OneOcean route optimisation to enhance our chartered fleet’s voyage. This technology, combined with 24/7 advisory support, immediately and sustainably reduces fuel consumption and emissions, minimising the environmental footprint of our shipping activities. LR OneOcean’s close collaboration with shipping operators and crew ensures seamless adoption.”

Jeff Mattick, Customer Success Director for Lloyd’s Register OneOcean, stated: “We are pleased to welcome TotalEnergies to our family and look forward to optimising commercial outcomes, improving reliability, and reducing emissions with our advanced technology.”

In other news, TotalEnergies and Oman’s OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) kicked off construction of the Marsa LNG plant in the Port of Sohar, taking the next step toward establishing the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering hub.

Furthermore, Marsa LNG, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%), signed a charter contract for a new LNG bunkering vessel that will operate at the first LNG bunkering hub. The vessel, named Monte Shams, is said to be under construction and is expected to be stationed in Sohar from 2028.

