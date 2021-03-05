NKT nets long-term cable service contract in Denmark

March 5, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

NKT has signed a long-term agreement with Danish grid operator Energinet on maintenance and repair of both offshore and onshore power cables in Denmark.

The contract, which will run for eight years, includes services and repairs of XLPE, mass impregnated (MI) and oil filled power cable systems with voltage levels of 20¬525 kV. Within the scope of the agreement, NKT will ensure repair preparedness, including inspection and maintenance of spare parts, on- and offshore cable repair and jointing work as well as engineering.

“We are happy to continue our collaboration with Energinet and support the green transformation of Denmark. With the agreements, we are well prepared to ensure Energinet with ongoing grid maintenance and fast response in case of power cable damages”, said Axel Barnekow-Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service & Installation at NKT.

Energinet started the tendering process for the long-term framework agreement in May 2020. According to the tender information available at that time, the overall contract value is EUR 6.48 million.

NKT has so far been contracted on several projects in Denmark, including the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm and the Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution (CGS), Anholt offshore wind farm, and the Viking Link interconnector.

The company has been the cable supplier for multiple offshore wind farms across Europe. Most recently, NKT completed the manufacturing and delivery of both the export cable system and the inter-array cables for the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.