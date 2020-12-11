NKT pens service agreement for NordBalt interconnector

December 11, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Cabling specialist NKT has signed service agreement with Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid for NordBalt power cable connecting the electricity grids of Sweden and Lithuania.

NKT cable handling system (Courtesy of NKT)

With a new service agreement, NKT will support Litgrid with fast mobilization for on- and offshore repairs of the Lithuanian part of the 300 kV XLPE HVDC interconnector NordBalt.

For NKT, the three-year agreement with Litgrid adds to an already existing service agreement with Swedish grid opereator Svenska Kraftnät covering the onshore part of NordBalt on the Swedish side.

Axel Barnekow-Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service & Installation at NKT, said: “We see the transition to renewable energy is creating a demand for service agreements to minimize the downtime in case of unpredicted outages.

“With the service agreement Litgrid is well-prepared to quickly bring the included part of NordBalt back into operation with the combination of our skilled jointers, a guaranteed vessel mobilization time and a tailored preparedness plan”.

The agreement is an important step for Litgrid in maintiaining a high level of supply security, according to NKT.

Valdas Bancevičius, Acting Director of the Transmission Grid Department at Litgrid, said: “NordBalt interconnector is of great importance to Lithuanian power system both in terms of market competition and energy supply security. The service agreement will reduce the risk of prolonged outages and in turn benefit our consumers and businesses”.

Earlier in 2020, NKT also announced service agreements with the Irish TSO EirGrid as well as Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link with the purpose to ensure efficient integration of energy into the Belgian, UK and German power grid.