NKT pens service agreement for NordBalt interconnector
Cabling specialist NKT has signed service agreement with Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid for NordBalt power cable connecting the electricity grids of Sweden and Lithuania.
With a new service agreement, NKT will support Litgrid with fast mobilization for on- and offshore repairs of the Lithuanian part of the 300 kV XLPE HVDC interconnector NordBalt.
For NKT, the three-year agreement with Litgrid adds to an already existing service agreement with Swedish grid opereator Svenska Kraftnät covering the onshore part of NordBalt on the Swedish side.
Axel Barnekow-Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service & Installation at NKT, said: “We see the transition to renewable energy is creating a demand for service agreements to minimize the downtime in case of unpredicted outages.
“With the service agreement Litgrid is well-prepared to quickly bring the included part of NordBalt back into operation with the combination of our skilled jointers, a guaranteed vessel mobilization time and a tailored preparedness plan”.
The agreement is an important step for Litgrid in maintiaining a high level of supply security, according to NKT.
Valdas Bancevičius, Acting Director of the Transmission Grid Department at Litgrid, said: “NordBalt interconnector is of great importance to Lithuanian power system both in terms of market competition and energy supply security. The service agreement will reduce the risk of prolonged outages and in turn benefit our consumers and businesses”.
Earlier in 2020, NKT also announced service agreements with the Irish TSO EirGrid as well as Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link with the purpose to ensure efficient integration of energy into the Belgian, UK and German power grid.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 15 days ago
NKT scoops service deals with Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link
Cabling specialist NKT has entered into long-term offshore service agreements with grid operators El...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
NKT, Boskalis deliver Oresund interconnector upgrade
NKT and Boskalis have completed the replacement of four high-voltage power cables connecting Sweden ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
NKT repairs Norway-Denmark power link
NKT has repaired the Skagerrak 1 and 2 cable systems between Norway and Denmark. The national power ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
NordLink interconnector enters trial operation phase
TenneT and partners Statnett and KfW have put the NordLink interconnector between Germany and Norway...Posted: 2 days ago