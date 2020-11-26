NKT scoops service deals with Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link

November 26, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Cabling specialist NKT has entered into long-term offshore service agreements with grid operators Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link aiming to ensure minimum downtime in case of unpredicted damages.

The deals cover several export cables connecting offshore wind parks to the onshore grid, and the interconnector Nemo Link connecting Belgium and the UK.

Within the scope of the agreements with Elia and 50Hertz, NKT will ensure offshore repair preparedness, including inspection and maintenance of spare parts, vessel support for fault localisation, offshore cable handling, offshore cable jointing work as well as engineering.

An integral part of the agreements also includes the vessel mobilisation guarantee.

As for the agreement with Nemo Link, NKT will carry out all cable repair logistics.

Axel Barnekow-Widmark, executive vice president and Head of Service & Installation at NKT, stated:

“As the world moves towards green energy, the uptime of power cable connections become increasingly important to ensure efficient usage of the renewable energy produces.

“With these agreements, we are well prepared to support Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link with a fast response in the event of power cable damage.“

NKT will be providing its jointing technicians as well as suitable vessels, equipment and tools.

The work will take place in accordance with tailored repair preparedness plans designed by NKT to ensure a quick mobilisation in case of damages to the offshore power cables.

NKT major export cable PSA

NKT has also recently entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) as the main contractor to deliver and install export cable systems on an unnamed European offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, NKT will deliver and install high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable systems for the project.

The potential order for NKT will comprise the manufacture and delivery of more than 500 kilometres total production length of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.