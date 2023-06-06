NKT secures €250 million cable order from ScottishPower

June 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Denmark-based NKT has received a firm order from ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to design, manufacture, and install the complete 320 kV HVDC export power cable system for the 1,400 MW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

Illustration; East Anglia ONE. Source: ScottishPower Renewables

NKT signed a contract with the project developer, ScottishPower Renewables, in July last year.

Under the contract, the Danish company will be responsible for the design, manufacture, and installation of a 320 kV HVDC export power cable system which includes approximately 2 x 150 kilometres of offshore cable and about 2 x 40 kilometres of onshore cables.

The total contract value is in excess of €250 million in market prices (more than €200 million in std. metal prices), and NKT expects to deliver the project in 2025, the company said.

“The confirmation of the cable contract with NKT is yet another important milestone as we progress the construction programme for this major project, which will be the world’s second largest windfarm when completed in 2026. We look forward to working with NKT to bring it to life and help deliver a cleaner, greener and better future, quicker”, said Ross Ovens, SPR’s Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub offshore wind farms.

The East Anglia Three offshore wind farm will consist of 95 wind turbines located 69 kilometres off the UK coast in the North Sea covering an area of 305 square kilometres.

Construction of East Anglia Three started last year with onshore work on the converter station in Suffolk and along the land cable route, while offshore work is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Once fully commissioned, the project will be able to generate enough power to supply 1.3 million homes with clean energy.

The wind farm is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ £6.5 billion (around €7.4 billion) East Anglia Hub project which also includes two other offshore wind farms: the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.